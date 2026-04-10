Gianluca Scamacca headshot

Gianluca Scamacca Injury: Likely for Juventus bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Scamacca (thigh) has logged a pair of full training sessions and will be back with the squad Saturday, barring a late hiccup, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Scamacca has decent chances of being available after skipping two matches due to a thigh problem. Nikola Krstovic remains the frontrunner to lead the line since his competitor is far from 100 percent. Scamacca has fired at least one shot in his last seven showings, totaling 16 attempts, scoring three goals and creating five chances over that span.

Gianluca Scamacca
Atalanta
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