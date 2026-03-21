Gianluca Scamacca Injury: Suffers thigh injury
Scamacca sustained a myofascial right adductor lesion, Mediaset reported.
Scamacca won't be available against Verona on Sunday and might skip one or two matches after the upcoming international break, as the problem is substantial. Nikola Krstovic will take over the position. Charles De Ketelarere and Kamaldeen Sulemana can also fill in if needed.
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