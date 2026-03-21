Gianluca Scamacca headshot

Gianluca Scamacca Injury: Suffers thigh injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Scamacca sustained a myofascial right adductor lesion, Mediaset reported.

Scamacca won't be available against Verona on Sunday and might skip one or two matches after the upcoming international break, as the problem is substantial. Nikola Krstovic will take over the position. Charles De Ketelarere and Kamaldeen Sulemana can also fill in if needed.

Gianluca Scamacca
Atalanta
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