Gianluca Scamacca News: Bench option Saturday
Scamacca (thigh) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Juventus.
Scamacca is back in the squad for Saturday's clash against AC Milan but starts on the bench as he manages a thigh injury that sidelined him for the last two matches. The forward was a starter prior to the injury and could see limited minutes depending on the match scenario, having notched 11 goals and one assist across all competitions this season.
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