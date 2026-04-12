Gianluca Scamacca News: Fires two shots against Juventus

Scamacca (thigh) drew two fouls, committed one and had two shots (zero on target) in 18 minutes in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Juventus.

Scamacca returned from a two-game absence and tried to help his side in a late siege, extending his streak of displays with at least one shot to eight. He has hit the net three times and notched five chances created and four tackles (three won) over that span. He'll resume competing with Nikola Krstovic up front.