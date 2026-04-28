Gianluca Scamacca News: Nets two goals in Cagliari game

Scamacca scored two goals to go with four shots (three on target) and two chances created in Monday's 3-2 defeat to Cagliari.

Scamacca returned to the starting lineup after a month following an injury and delivered, bagging a great curled shot and a more routine finish from inside the box. He has posted at least one shot in eight consecutive displays, totaling 22 attempts (nine on target), scoring five goals and adding seven chances created and five tackles (four won) over that span. He'll likely continue to split minutes with Nikola Krstovic.