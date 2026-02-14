Gianluca Scamacca News: On bench against Lazio
Scamacca (hip) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Lazio.
Scamacca is back on the bench for Saturday's clash against Lazio after missing last week with a minor injury. While he is not yet at full strength, he is trending in the right direction and returns to the squad, though Nikola Krstovic, who is in excellent form, remains in the starting XI in his usual role.
