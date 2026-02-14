Gianluca Scamacca headshot

Gianluca Scamacca News: On bench against Lazio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 14, 2026 at 9:02am

Scamacca (hip) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Lazio.

Scamacca is back on the bench for Saturday's clash against Lazio after missing last week with a minor injury. While he is not yet at full strength, he is trending in the right direction and returns to the squad, though Nikola Krstovic, who is in excellent form, remains in the starting XI in his usual role.

Gianluca Scamacca
Atalanta
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gianluca Scamacca
