Gianluca Scamacca News: Rescues point with brace

Scamacca scored two goals to go with six shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Udinese.

The forward scored twice in a span of five minutes to give Atalanta a point in this Serie A contest. He's going to have a much tougher time finding the net against Bayern Munich, a team which only conceded eight goals in eight UCL group games and has only 24 goals allowed in 25 Bundesliga matches.