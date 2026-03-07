Gianluca Scamacca headshot

Gianluca Scamacca News: Rescues point with brace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Scamacca scored two goals to go with six shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Udinese.

The forward scored twice in a span of five minutes to give Atalanta a point in this Serie A contest. He's going to have a much tougher time finding the net against Bayern Munich, a team which only conceded eight goals in eight UCL group games and has only 24 goals allowed in 25 Bundesliga matches.

Gianluca Scamacca
Atalanta
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gianluca Scamacca See More
