Gianluca Scamacca headshot

Gianluca Scamacca News: Scores opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Scamacca scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 4-1 win versus Borussia Dortmund.

Scamacca would earn the first goal of the match Wednesday and waste no time getting the goal, coming in the fifth minute. He would add one more shot after the fact, although it was not on target. He now has three goals in eight UCL appearances this season, still without an assist.

Gianluca Scamacca
Atalanta
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gianluca Scamacca See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gianluca Scamacca See More
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Euro Picks for Saturday, June 15
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Euro Picks for Saturday, June 15
Author Image
Jack Burkart
June 14, 2024
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks for Feb. 25
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks for Feb. 25
Author Image
Jack Burkart
February 24, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
February 23, 2023