Gianluca Scamacca News: Scores opener

Scamacca would earn the first goal of the match Wednesday and waste no time getting the goal, coming in the fifth minute. He would add one more shot after the fact, although it was not on target. He now has three goals in eight UCL appearances this season, still without an assist.