Scamacca has had an interesting season, struggling to earn consistent starting minutes but remaining efficient when he does play. He now has three league goals from only four starts. His goal against Verona came from a well-taken penalty late in the match after he entered at halftime. Scamacca is averaging 1.9 shots on target per 90 minutes this season, which shows he has been effective but still needs more playing time. Based on his recent form, it is safe to say he has strengthened his case for more starts going forward.