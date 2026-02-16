Gianluca Scamacca headshot

Gianluca Scamacca News: Unused sub against Lazio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 16, 2026 at 1:15am

Scamacca (hip) didn't play in Saturday's 2-0 win over Lazio.

Scamacca was cleared after dealing with a bruise, but the coach made defensive-minded subs to protect the lead in this one. He and Nikola Krstovic will divvy up the minutes at the position against Borussia Dortmund and Napoli and for a few more tilts afterward, since Giacomo Raspadori will be sidelined for a while because of a thigh injury.

Gianluca Scamacca
Atalanta
