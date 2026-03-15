Gianluigi Donnarumma headshot

Gianluigi Donnarumma News: Allows one against Hammers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Donnarumma registered no saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus West Ham United.

Donnarumma would have a rough day despite only one goal allowed, not seeing a single save while earning a tie. He has now gone two games since his last clean sheet in league play, with 11 this season. He has another midweek match against Real Madrid on Tuesda where he will need a big match if his club wants any chance of advancing in UCL play, then playing Crystal Palace on Saturday before the break.

Gianluigi Donnarumma
Manchester City
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