Gianluigi Donnarumma News: Allows one against Hammers
Donnarumma registered no saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus West Ham United.
Donnarumma would have a rough day despite only one goal allowed, not seeing a single save while earning a tie. He has now gone two games since his last clean sheet in league play, with 11 this season. He has another midweek match against Real Madrid on Tuesda where he will need a big match if his club wants any chance of advancing in UCL play, then playing Crystal Palace on Saturday before the break.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gianluigi Donnarumma See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 306 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 309 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 411 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2913 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2913 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gianluigi Donnarumma See More