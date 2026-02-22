Gianluigi Donnarumma News: Allows one against Newcastle
Donnarumma registered six saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over Newcastle United.
Donnarumma had a few great saves Saturday as he registered six, although he couldn't keep a clean sheet. This comes after a clean sheet last outing, with two in his past five league outings. He will face Leeds United next on Feb. 28, a solid chance to pick up an 11th clean sheet this campaign.
