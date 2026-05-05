Gianluigi Donnarumma headshot

Gianluigi Donnarumma News: Allows three against Everton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Donnarumma made three saves and allowed three goals in Monday's 3-3 draw against Everton. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 74th minute.

Donnarumma was beaten on three occasions Monday, although the blame can be put on his defenders for one goal, making three saves as well. This comes just after earning a clean sheet in his last outing, boasting two in his past four appearances. He now has to be at his best as City can't afford to drop any more points if they want to win the title, facing Brentford next on Saturday.

Gianluigi Donnarumma
Manchester City
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