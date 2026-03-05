Gianluigi Donnarumma headshot

Gianluigi Donnarumma News: Allows two against Forest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Donnarumma had two saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest.

Donnarumma would be beaten twice Wednesday by two decent shots, giving up his clean sheet and a draw in the process. This is after he earned a clean sheet over the weekend, remaining at 11 this season. He will look for a big match over the weekend in FA Cup play as they face Newcastle, a team that has been a constant pain in the side of Manchester City.

Gianluigi Donnarumma
Manchester City
