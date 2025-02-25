Gianluigi Donnarumma News: Allows two in win
Donnarumma made five saves and conceded two goals during Sunday's 3-2 win over Lyon.
Donnarumma had a great performance between the posts and held the home team scoreless during most of the match despite the number of scoring chances they created. A late-game surge from Lyon took his clean sheet away, but the highest total of saves in a month makes the goalkeeper still a positive net from a fantasy standpoint.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now