Gianluigi Donnarumma headshot

Gianluigi Donnarumma News: Another clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Donnarumma had one save and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 1-0 win versus Burnley.

Donnarumma would have a solid day in net as he wasn't tested all that much, only forced to make one save while earning a clean sheet. This brings the keeper to 13 clean sheets on the season in 30 appearances. He now prepares for a FA Cup tie against Southampton on Saturday, looking to add a chance at some hardware.

Gianluigi Donnarumma
Manchester City
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