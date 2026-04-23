Gianluigi Donnarumma News: Another clean sheet
Donnarumma had one save and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 1-0 win versus Burnley.
Donnarumma would have a solid day in net as he wasn't tested all that much, only forced to make one save while earning a clean sheet. This brings the keeper to 13 clean sheets on the season in 30 appearances. He now prepares for a FA Cup tie against Southampton on Saturday, looking to add a chance at some hardware.
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