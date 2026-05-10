Gianluigi Donnarumma headshot

Gianluigi Donnarumma News: Clean sheet against Brentford

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Donnarumma had two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus Brentford.

Donnarumma recovered from his efforts in his last match after allowing three goals, as the goalie went on to earn a clean sheet on two saves. This gives the goalie his 14th clean sheet of the season, a great tally that finds him second in the league, but unable to win the Golden Glove. He will need to keep up this type of play moving forward, as they are still chasing Arsenal for the title.

Gianluigi Donnarumma
Manchester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gianluigi Donnarumma See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gianluigi Donnarumma See More
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Picks for Saturday, May 9
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Picks for Saturday, May 9
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
2 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
12 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
12 days ago