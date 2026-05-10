Gianluigi Donnarumma News: Clean sheet against Brentford

Donnarumma had two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus Brentford.

Donnarumma recovered from his efforts in his last match after allowing three goals, as the goalie went on to earn a clean sheet on two saves. This gives the goalie his 14th clean sheet of the season, a great tally that finds him second in the league, but unable to win the Golden Glove. He will need to keep up this type of play moving forward, as they are still chasing Arsenal for the title.