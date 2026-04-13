Gianluigi Donnarumma News: Clean sheet against Chelsea
Donnarumma made three saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 3-0 victory against Chelsea.
Donnarumma was challenged a few time Sunday but stopped all three shots, leading him to an assist. This was a bit of a relief for one of the best keepers in the world, as he was on a four game slide without a clean sheet. He will now prepare for a massive tilt against Arsenal, needing to be at his best to keep their title hopes alive.
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