Gianluigi Donnarumma News: Clean sheet against Chelsea

Donnarumma made three saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 3-0 victory against Chelsea.

Donnarumma was challenged a few time Sunday but stopped all three shots, leading him to an assist. This was a bit of a relief for one of the best keepers in the world, as he was on a four game slide without a clean sheet. He will now prepare for a massive tilt against Arsenal, needing to be at his best to keep their title hopes alive.