Gianluigi Donnarumma News: Clean sheet against Fulham
Donnarumma registered three saves and secured a clean sheet in Wednesday's 3-0 victory versus Fulham.
Donnarumma had a great match Wednesday and stopped all three shots he faced on target, with the Italian recording a clean sheet. This brings the goalie to 10 clean sheets this season in 23 league appearances. With an FA Cup match on Saturday against Salford City, he will look to make it two straight clean sheets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gianluigi Donnarumma See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 11Yesterday
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 263 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 263 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 259 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 259 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gianluigi Donnarumma See More