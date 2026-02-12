Gianluigi Donnarumma News: Clean sheet against Fulham

Donnarumma registered three saves and secured a clean sheet in Wednesday's 3-0 victory versus Fulham.

Donnarumma had a great match Wednesday and stopped all three shots he faced on target, with the Italian recording a clean sheet. This brings the goalie to 10 clean sheets this season in 23 league appearances. With an FA Cup match on Saturday against Salford City, he will look to make it two straight clean sheets.