Gianluigi Donnarumma headshot

Gianluigi Donnarumma News: Clean sheet against Leeds

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Donnarumma recorded two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 win against Leeds United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 85th minute.

Donnarumma would hold his own in net Saturday, stopping two shots while earning a clean sheet. This comes after he just fell short of one last outing, with two in his past three appearances. He now has 11 clean sheets in the league, sitting second in the Golden Glove race.

Gianluigi Donnarumma
Manchester City
