Gianluigi Donnarumma News: Clean sheet against Palace

Donnarumma recorded two saves and secured a clean sheet in Wednesday's 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace.

Donnarumma came up with two major saves Wednesday despite the few attempts from Palace, earning a clean sheet in the process. This is now back-to-back clean sheets for the goalie, up to 15 this campaign. He needs to keep this streak going if the club wants a chance at a trophy, facing Chelsea in FA Cup play Saturday before ending the season against Bournemouth and Aston Villa.