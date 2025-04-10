Gianluigi Donnarumma News: Concedes early goal

Donnarumma made one save and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Aston Villa.

Donnarumma didn't face many shots on target Wednesday but still allowed one, saving another while allowing the opening goal in the 35th minute. This comes after a clean sheet in his last UCL outing, only allowing two goals in his past five UCL outings. HE will hope to keep this going into the second leg, with PSG looking more and more dangerous every round of the competition.