Gianluigi Donnarumma headshot

Gianluigi Donnarumma News: Concedes one in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Donnarumma registered one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 3-1 victory versus Marseille.

Donnarumma was in goal for the Classique against Marseille and had a quiet outing, conceding once and making only one save on Sunday. He could not have done better on the goal since he faced Adrien Rabiot one-on-one, and after being dribbled past, Rabiot provided the assist for Amine Gouiri's strike. He will try to keep a clean sheet after the international break when Paris faces Saint-Etienne at Geoffroy-Guichard.

Gianluigi Donnarumma
Paris Saint-Germain
