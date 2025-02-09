Gianluigi Donnarumma News: Concedes one in win

Donnarumma made two saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 4-1 victory over Monaco.

Donnarumma conceded once in Friday's match but might have kept a clean sheet with better positioning on Denis Zakaria's goal. Soungoutou Magassa played a through ball that sent the midfielder into the box to finish into the bottom right corner. The Italian goalkeeper was beaten at his near post and will look to find a cleansheet Tuesday against Brest in the Champions League.