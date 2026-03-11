Gianluigi Donnarumma News: Concedes three against Real Madird
Donnarumma had four saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-0 defeat against Real Madrid. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 57th minute.
Donnarumma would make a decent four saves in Wednesday's outing but was no match for Real Madrid, with the goalie being caught out on three occasions. The goalie will now need to do much better and likely hold a clean sheet in the reverse tie if City wants to advance, boasting three clean sheets in eight UCL appearances this season. However, he will face West Ham in league action on Sunday first.
