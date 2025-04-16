Gianluigi Donnarumma News: Concedes three Tuesday

Donnarumma recorded five saves and allowed three goals in Tuesday's 3-2 loss versus Aston Villa.

Donnaruma nearly allowed Aston Villa to complete a four-goal comeback Tuesday as he conceded three goals between the 34th minute and the 57th minute. He and his defense clamped down for the final third of the match though and earned PSG a spot in the Champions League semifinals. He will take on either Arsenal or Real Madrid in two weeks time.