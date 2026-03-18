Gianluigi Donnarumma News: Concedes two in UCL exit

Donnarumma had four saves and allowed two goals in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Real Madrid.

Donnarumma would make four saves but couldn't do much when left out to dry multiple times by his defense, allowing two in the loss. He roughly ends his UCL campaign, far from where he ended last year when winning the competition with PSG, recording three clean sheets, 12 goals allowed and 21 saves in his nine appearances with City. He will now need to regroup as his club chases a Premier League title that just may be out of reach, although they first have a chance at a trophy when facing Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.