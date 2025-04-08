Gianluigi Donnarumma News: Cruises to shutout victory

Donnarumma recorded no saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Angers.

Saturday's 1-0 victory over Angers was about as easy of a clean sheet Donnarumma will obtain all season. The visiting side had just 19 percent possession, put zero shots on target, and generated a measly 0.18 expected goals. The clean sheet will be a welcome sight for the Italian keeper, as it is just his fourth in Ligue 1 and his first kept in all competitions since PSG's victory over Liverpool in the Champions League. Donnarumma will likely face a greater test against Aston Villa on Wednesday.