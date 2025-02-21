Gianluigi Donnarumma News: Gets another UCL clean sheet

Donnarumma registered two saves and secured a clean sheet in Wednesday's 7-0 win against Brest.

Donnarumma completed his second UCL clean sheet in a row to fly past Brest during the play in match on Wednesday. He's allowed just eight goals in eight games in the tournament, making 18 saves with three clean sheets. His next Champions League game will be versus Liverpool for the Round of 16 clash on March 3.