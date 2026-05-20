Gianluigi Donnarumma News: Goal allowed ends title hopes

Donnarumma registered two saves and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 1-1 draw against AFC Bournemouth. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 97th minute.

Donnarumma was faced with three shots to save Tuesday and did well, stopping two, but it was not enough to stop the first-half goal scored by the Cherries. This ends his two-match streak of clean sheets, coming at an unfortunate time. He will now look to finish the season strong against Aston Villa, pushing for a 16th clean sheet.