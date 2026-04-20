Gianluigi Donnarumma headshot

Gianluigi Donnarumma News: Mistake leads to goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Donnarumma had one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Arsenal.

Donnarumma had a rough start to Sunday's match but would later recover, allowing Arsenal's only goal after a mistake led to a lately cleared ball deflecting off Kai Havertz into the net. However, he would recover in the second half with an incredible double save to preserve the lead, showing he is still of top quality. He needs to be at his best as they try to win the league, as goal differential is now in play, facing Burnley on Wednesday next.

Gianluigi Donnarumma
Manchester City
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