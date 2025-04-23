Fantasy Soccer
Gianluigi Donnarumma News: One save in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Donnarumma had one save and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 1-1 draw versus Nantes.

Donnarumma made one save and conceded one goal Tuesday as Paris Saint-Germain played to a 1-1 draw versus Nantes. Over his most recent five starting appearances, PSG's starting keeper has produced nine saves and two clearances while conceding six goals and recording a single clean sheet. Donnarumma's next challenge is likely to come Friday when Les Parisians host Nice.

Gianluigi Donnarumma
Paris Saint-Germain
