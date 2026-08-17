Giannis Konstantelias News: Joining Dortmund

Konstantelias completed a permanent transfer from PAOK to Dortmund on Monday. He signed a five-year deal until the end of the 2030/31 season.

Konstantelias turned heads during the 2026/27 UEFA Europa League qualifying rounds, notching three goals and an assist in four appearances for PAOK. Dortmund had been tracking him for quite some time, and now they've completed the deal on a five-year contract. Konstantelias should add another creative option in the final third for the Black and Yellow.