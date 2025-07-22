Gideon Kodua News: Joins Luton Town on loan

Kodua has joined Luton Town on loan for the 2025/26 season from West Ham United with an option to make the transfer permanent in summer 2026, his parent club announced.

Kodua came through the West Ham United academy and was sent on loan twice to Wycombe in 2024 and 2025. The 20-year-old striker will now join a new club as he heads to Luton Town on loan for the 2025/26 season. The deal includes an option to make the transfer permanent for the forward, who scored three goals in 25 appearances across all competitions last season.