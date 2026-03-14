Gideon Mensah Injury: Late scratch Friday

Mensah (undisclosed) was a late scratch for Friday's clash against Marseille, according to coach Christophe Pelissier, per Lyonne.

Mensah was expected to start Friday's clash against Marseille at the Velodrome, but a late issue during the pregame warmup forced a change and left him as an unused substitute. Coach Christophe Pelissier did not disclose the nature of the problem, though the defender is expected to be evaluated early next week to determine its severity. In the meantime, Clement Akpa is likely to take on a bigger role in Auxerre's back line until Mensah gets back to full fitness.