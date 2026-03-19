Gideon Mensah Injury: Should be back available

Mensah (undisclosed) resumed team training Thursday and should be an option for Saturday's clash against Brest, according to coach Christophe Pelissier. "Mensah returned this morning."

Mensah missed the last game with an injury but got back into team training Thursday and is now trending toward being available for Saturday's clash against the Ti-Zefs. The defender has been a steady presence in AJA's back line lately and could slide right back into the starting role if he's cleared to go.