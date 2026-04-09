Gideon Mensah Injury: Uncertain for Nantes clash

Mensah (undisclosed) is uncertain for Saturday's clash against Nantes, according to coach Christophe Pelissier. "There is a doubt for Mensah."

Mensah is a doubt for Saturday's clash against Nantes but coach Christophe Pelissier didn't give more details about the nature of the issue, leaving his availability up in the air heading into the weekend. Clement Akpa is expected to take on a larger role if Mensah cannot go, with Auxerre hoping to get a clearer picture on his status before making a final call ahead of Saturday's fixture.