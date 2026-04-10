Gideon Mensah News: Clears injury doubt

Mensah (undisclosed) was included in the matchday squad for Saturday's clash against Nantes, the club posted.

Mensah had been flagged as a doubt by coach Christophe Pelissier earlier in the week, but his inclusion in the squad confirms he has recovered sufficiently to be available for the weekend. Whether he slots straight back into the starting lineup or eases back in off the bench will be Pelissier's call, but having him available is a welcome boost for Auxerre heading into Saturday's fixture against the Canaries as he remains a regular starter in the back line.