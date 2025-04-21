Fantasy Soccer
Gideon Mensah News: Five crosses Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Mensah registered five crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 loss versus Lille.

Mensah recorded five crosses Sunday, his fourth match this season with five or mroe and his first since Dec. 14. He also created one chance on the attack. He has recorded just one assist across the past two seasons despite creating 43 chances and recording 135 crosses (31 accurate) in 51 Ligue 1 appearances.

