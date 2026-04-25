Gideon Mensah News: Poor in service

Mensah generated five crosses (zero accurate) and two tackles in Saturday's 3-2 defeat versus Lyon. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 84th minute.

None of Mensah's crosses were accurate, so he was largely non-existent in the attack. The defender will need to be more efficient to take advantage of a poor Angers defense in the next contest. Angers have allowed 43 goals so far in Ligue 1 play.