Gideon Mensah News: Records assist

Mensah assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 win over Brest.

Mensah logged an assist with a bit of luck, as all he did was find an open Danny Namaso, who proceeded to dribble some distance into better space and score. The assist marks Mensah's first this season. Considering that and the fact last year saw him log only one assist as well, he is not expected to regularly contribute in said category moving forward.