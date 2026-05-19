Gideon Mensah News: Sets up goal on Sunday
Mensah assisted once to go with three crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Lille.
Mensah set up Lassine Sinayoko in the 90th minute, marking his first assist in two months. Mensah also recorded five clearances, two tackles, and one interception. He finished the campaign with 30 appearances, averaging over two clearances and one tackle per game.
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