Gideon Mensah News: Seven tackles in win

Mensah recorded four crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Reims.

Mensah had an outstanding performance Sunday, covering every area defensively to help secure his team's fifth clean sheet while he is on the pitch. Against the Remois, he matched his season high with seven tackles and added two interceptions and one clearance. He also created a chance for the first time in three games. The defender will look to contribute again Friday against Nice.