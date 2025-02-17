Fantasy Soccer
Gift Orban

Gift Orban Injury: Bags goal before injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Orban scored one goal on one shot in Sunday's 3-1 win over Bremen before being taken off in the 76th minute due to an apparent injury.

Orban had a good day to start, scoring in the 63rd minute to build a two-goal cushion between Bremen, marking his third goal in six appearances since joining the club. However, he would be taken off late, with concerns of an injury looming. He has scored three goals in his past four appearances and has been bidding for a starting role, so he will hope his issues are only minor.

Gift Orban
1899 Hoffenheim
More Stats & News
