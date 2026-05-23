Gift Orban Injury: Still out for Roma tilt

Orban (team-mandate suspension) hasn't been called up for Sunday's clash with Roma.

Orban will miss the fifth contest on the trot after the team and decided decided to discipline him after a parking lot altercation with a fan. He tailed off significantly after getting off to a fast start, closing with seven goals, two assists, 85 shots (28 on target) and 20 chances created in 28 appearances (23 starts). Verona could still decide to acquire him from Hoffenheim and flip him after the relegation.