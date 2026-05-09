Gift Orban Injury: Unlikely to be brought back

Orban hasn't been frozen out, but will probably remain unavailable for the last three contests, L'Arena reported.

Orban is training on the side following an altercation with a fan, and the club is leaving the choice up to the coach. He hasn't been selected for Sunday's match versus Como and is currently expected to miss also the Inter and Roma clashes. Tomas Suslov, Amin Sarr and Abdou Harroui will continue benefitting from his team-mandated suspension.