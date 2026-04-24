Gift Orban Injury: Will miss Lecce match

Orban is being disciplined for a parking lot altercation with a fan and won't be available versus Lecce: "He did something very distant from my values and trained on this side this week. Then, we'll evaluate for the following matches," coach Paolo Sammarco announced.

Orban was pictured leaving his car and exchanging insults and shoves with a supporter after the previous match, and his team decided to sit him out for this one. Amin Sarr (flu) and Kieron Bowie (undisclosed) are returning, and one of the two will lead the line from the get-go.