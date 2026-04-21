Gift Orban News: Five shot attempts in defeat

Orban registered five shots (zero on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus AC Milan.

Orban led the Verona attack Sunday with five shots but was unable to find the target in their 1-0 home defeat to AC Milan. Across his last five appearances (four starts), the forward has had difficulty in calibrating his shooting boots, attempting 16 shots (three on goal). Orban is in the midst of a nine appearance (eight start) goal drought, dating back to mid-January.