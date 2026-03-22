Gift Orban News: Mostly misfires against Atalanta

Orban registered four shots (one on goal), 17 passes and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Atalanta.

Orban led his team in attempts but didn't have great aim and was really threatening just once. He has posted multiple shots, amassing 11 (three on target), and at least one key pass, totaling five, in the last three games following a suspension. He hasn't hit the net in six appearances.