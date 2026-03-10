Gift Orban News: Returns with assist

Orban assisted once to go with five shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win over Bologna.

Orban's precise cross into the center of the box assisted the fixture's decisive goal in Verona's 2-1 road triumph over Bologna. The forward was an offensive catalyst throughout his 89 minutes of play, leading the team with five shot attempts (two on goal) and three chances created. Orban has cemented his place in Verona's starting XI, having started in the last nine consecutive league fixtures for which he's ben available for selection.